Dr. Thomas Rusing, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Rusing, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 810 Ainsworth Dr, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 445-9660
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Rusing, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1114933694
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
