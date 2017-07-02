See All Cardiologists in Reston, VA
Dr. Thomas Lo Russo, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Thomas Lo Russo, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Reston, VA. 

Dr. Lo Russo works at Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialists of North VA - Fairfax in Reston, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reston
    1800 Town Center Dr Ste 419, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4811
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialists of North VA - Fairfax
    8505 Arlington Blvd Ste 330, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-8021
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialists of North VA - Fair Oaks
    3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 110, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4810
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Asthma

Treatment frequency



COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Pneumonia
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Breast Cancer
Bronchoscopy
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Emphysema
Hiatal Hernia
Interstitial Lung Disease
Lung Cancer
Lung Nodule
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Failure
Rib Fracture
Sleep Study
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Alkalosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Barrett's Esophagus
Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bone Cancer
Brain Injury
Breath Testing
Bronchiolitis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Bronchospasm
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Common Cold
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Crohn's Disease
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hemoptysis
Hemorrhoids
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Interpretation of Exercise Stress Tests
Liver Cancer
Lung Abscess
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Osteosarcoma
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Eosinophilia
Pulmonary Fibrosis
Respiratory Management
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Malignancies
Sleep Disorders
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stress Test
Swine Flu
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracentesis
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thyroid Cancer
Viral Infection
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 02, 2017
    This first time I seen Dr LoRusso and he has wonderful bedside Manners. He took his time explaining everything to me and answer any questions I had. I would definitely recommend him to anyone that is looking for a lung dictor.
    Terri D in Washington, DC — Jul 02, 2017
    About Dr. Thomas Lo Russo, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710989041
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • State University Of New York
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Lo Russo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lo Russo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lo Russo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lo Russo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lo Russo has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lo Russo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lo Russo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lo Russo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lo Russo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lo Russo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

