Dr. Thomas Lo Russo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lo Russo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Lo Russo, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Lo Russo, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Reston, VA.
Dr. Lo Russo works at
Locations
-
1
Reston1800 Town Center Dr Ste 419, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-4811Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialists of North VA - Fairfax8505 Arlington Blvd Ste 330, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 470-8021Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialists of North VA - Fair Oaks3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 110, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 977-4810Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lo Russo?
This first time I seen Dr LoRusso and he has wonderful bedside Manners. He took his time explaining everything to me and answer any questions I had. I would definitely recommend him to anyone that is looking for a lung dictor.
About Dr. Thomas Lo Russo, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1710989041
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lo Russo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lo Russo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lo Russo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lo Russo works at
Dr. Lo Russo has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lo Russo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lo Russo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lo Russo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lo Russo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lo Russo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.