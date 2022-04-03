Dr. Thomas Russo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Russo, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Russo, MD
Dr. Thomas Russo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Russo works at
Dr. Russo's Office Locations
1
Valley OB/GYN Associates80 Eisenhower Dr Ste 200, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 843-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Russo is one of the best doctors out there. I would recommend him to anyone that's pregnant or planning a pregnancy. I had a serious and surprising complication, and Dr. Russo was able to figure it out and diagnose it early, even though I had zero risk factors. He was very on top of things and made sure me and the baby stayed healthy and safe the entire time. I'm so grateful to have been in his care.
About Dr. Thomas Russo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1871581363
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
