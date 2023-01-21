Overview of Dr. Thomas Rutherford, MD

Dr. Thomas Rutherford, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Yale University School Of Medicine



Dr. Rutherford works at TGH Cancer Institute in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Open , Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.