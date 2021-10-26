Overview of Dr. Thomas Ryan, MD

Dr. Thomas Ryan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital, Ascension Borgess Hospital and Three Rivers Health.



Dr. Ryan works at Borgess Orthopedics in Kalamazoo, MI with other offices in Allegan, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.