Dr. Rzeczycki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Rzeczycki, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Rzeczycki, MD
Dr. Thomas Rzeczycki, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hilton Head Island, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rzeczycki works at
Dr. Rzeczycki's Office Locations
Surgical Specialists25 Hospital Center Cmns Ste 100, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 Directions (843) 681-9489
Hospital Affiliations
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rzeczycki is an excellent doctor. He put my port in for chemotherapy treatment. He was kind, compassionate, and gentle. He explained the procedure so I could easily understand. He did a great job. I would definitely recommend him and feel very comfortable doing so.
About Dr. Thomas Rzeczycki, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1609824507
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rzeczycki accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rzeczycki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rzeczycki has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Colectomy and Sphincterotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rzeczycki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rzeczycki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rzeczycki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rzeczycki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rzeczycki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.