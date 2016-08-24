Dr. Thomas Salazer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salazer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Salazer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Salazer, MD
Dr. Thomas Salazer, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Salazer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Salazer's Office Locations
-
1
Nephrology Associates870 Palisade Ave Ste 202, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 904-3629
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salazer?
Dr. Salazer is one of the most brilliant diagnosticians I have ever met. I am his patient, and a registered nurse who has had the privilege to work with him. Dr. Salazer gives 150% to his practice, his patients and his colleagues. His knowledge, his compassion and his experience make him the only physician I would ever consider having as my own. I have referred many family members, friends and colleagues to Dr. Salazer, and I had no doubt that they, too, would speak highly of him.
About Dr. Thomas Salazer, MD
- Nephrology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1205803152
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salazer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salazer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salazer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salazer works at
Dr. Salazer has seen patients for Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salazer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salazer speaks Italian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Salazer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salazer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salazer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salazer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.