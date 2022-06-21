Overview of Dr. Thomas Salmon, MD

Dr. Thomas Salmon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.



Dr. Salmon works at North Texas Neuroscience Center in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.