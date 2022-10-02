Overview of Dr. Thomas Salzer, MD

Dr. Thomas Salzer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.



Dr. Salzer works at CHI St. Joseph Health Central Texas ENT in College Station, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pharyngitis, Cough and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.