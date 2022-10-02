Dr. Thomas Salzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Salzer, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Salzer, MD
Dr. Thomas Salzer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.
Dr. Salzer works at
Dr. Salzer's Office Locations
CHI St. Joseph Health Central Texas ENT2805 Earl Rudder Fwy S, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 680-8808
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Caring, comforting and competent ENT. He did surgery on my in St, Joseph's hospital in Bryan. He even came in on his day off to check on me. His PA, Kacie, is wonderful too
About Dr. Thomas Salzer, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558315739
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salzer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salzer has seen patients for Pharyngitis, Cough and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salzer speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Salzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salzer.
