Overview of Dr. Thomas Samson, MD

Dr. Thomas Samson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center.



Dr. Samson works at ESTEEM Penn State Health Cosmetic Associates in Harrisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Oral and-or Facial Cleft along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.