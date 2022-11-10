Overview of Dr. Thomas Samuelson, MD

Dr. Thomas Samuelson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Menorah Medical Center.



Dr. Samuelson works at Kansas City Bone and Joint Clinic in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.