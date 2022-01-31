Dr. Thomas Sanders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Sanders, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Sanders, MD
Dr. Thomas Sanders, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Sanders works at
Dr. Sanders' Office Locations
-
1
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, The Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Center of Washington - Falls Chu2922 Telestar Ct, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 584-2040Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, The Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Center of Washington - Arlington1550 WILSON BLVD, Arlington, VA 22209 Directions (703) 584-2040
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanders?
Dr. Sanders was a true breath of fresh air after dealing with a chronic ankle injury for 15 years. He listened to my concerns and understood that my pain and restrictions were a limiting factor; even if they weren’t “disabling.” I felt like I could trust Dr. Sanders to assess my past injury, current issues, and figure out the best path forward. We tried physical therapy but after limited progress, opted for a steroid injection. I truly appreciate Dr. Sanders’ “conservative” approach relative to opting for surgery which I went in ready to do (based on past assessments.) If you need help for an acute injury or long term, Dr. Sanders is the doctor for the job. I say this as someone with a life long history of being a patient with chronic illness and also as a health services research who specializes in value-based payment.
About Dr. Thomas Sanders, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1851525364
Education & Certifications
- Florida Orthopaedic Institute
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- University of Virginia
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanders works at
Dr. Sanders has seen patients for Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Ankle Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.