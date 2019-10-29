Dr. Thomas Saul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Saul, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Saul, MD
Dr. Thomas Saul, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital, The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Saul's Office Locations
Mercy Health Kenwood Ortho & Spine4750 E Galbraith Rd Ste 105, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 981-6784
Mayfield Clinic6200 Pfeiffer Rd Ste 360, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 221-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- Health Span
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Ohio Health Choice
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
In January of 1997, Dr. Saul operated on me for a herniated disk at the L-4 level. At the time of my surgery, I had been walking like Quasimodo because it was too painful to stand up straight. I was unable to lie flat or sleep. I could not sit for long periods of time which interfered with my job as a medical transcriptionist. I had immediate excellent results from the surgery and to this day, almost 23 years later, I have had absolutely no further pain or discomfort from the repair of the herniated disk. I also never had a single problem in my dealings with Dr. Saul. He was cordial, professional and most importantly an excellent doctor.
About Dr. Thomas Saul, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland
- Children's Memorial Hospital, Chicago
- Peter Bent Brigham
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- University of Cincinnati
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saul accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Saul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.