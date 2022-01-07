Dr. Thomas Savage, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Savage, DPM
Overview of Dr. Thomas Savage, DPM
Dr. Thomas Savage, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center and Littleton Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Savage's Office Locations
Metropolitan Foot & Ankle1421 S Potomac St Ste 120, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 963-0711
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great personality & professionalism. Been seeing him for over 20 years. Hubby sees him too. Won't go anywhere else!
About Dr. Thomas Savage, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1104888528
Education & Certifications
- Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center
- Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savage has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savage accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savage has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Savage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savage.
