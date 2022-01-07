Overview of Dr. Thomas Savage, DPM

Dr. Thomas Savage, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center and Littleton Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Savage works at Metropolitan Foot & Ankle in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.