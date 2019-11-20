Dr. Thomas Savides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Savides, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Savides, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UCSD Sch of Med and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Savides works at
UC San Diego Health9300 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 657-7000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Ucsd Laboratory of Psychiatric Genomic9500 GILMAN DR, La Jolla, CA 92093 Directions (858) 554-9100
- 3 9350 Campus Point Dr Ste 28, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (619) 543-2347
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Savides is an exemplary doctor. He does not rush you and listens to your concerns with gentle kindness and empathy. His bedside manner is kind, funny at times but always thoughtful. He takes time to hear you out and effectively answers all questions asked. I’ve been seeing him for five years and would not trust anyone else to treat my digestive system. As much as I hate the colonoscopy procedure I will continue to see him. I highly recommend Dr. Savides to anyone, you can’t go wrong with this doctor.
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588649081
- Indiana University Med Center
- UCLA
- UCSD Sch of Med
- Harvard Coll
Dr. Savides has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savides accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savides has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savides on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Savides speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Savides. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savides.
