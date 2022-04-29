See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Thomas Scanlin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Thomas Scanlin, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
4.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Scanlin, MD

Dr. Thomas Scanlin, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Scanlin works at UMDNJ RWJ PEDIATRIC DERMATOLOGY in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Scanlin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Umdnj Rwj Pediatric Dermatology
    89 French St Fl 4, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-9546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
Bronchoprovocation Test
Pulmonary Function Test
Asthma
Bronchoprovocation Test
Pulmonary Function Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Scanlin?

Apr 29, 2022
Dr. Scanlin is very knowledgeable in his field of work. We met Dr Scanlin when our son was hospitalized in RWJ. Dr. Scanlin took the time to make the best decisions for our son reaching out to doctors and surgeons (in and outside RWJ). He spent time talking to surgeons, radiologist and other doctors to discuss our sons case. He was caring, compassionate and through in explaining the conditions both during and after the hospital stay. Our family is extremely grateful to Dr. Scanlin.
— Apr 29, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Thomas Scanlin, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Scanlin, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Scanlin to family and friends

Dr. Scanlin's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Scanlin

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Scanlin, MD.

About Dr. Thomas Scanlin, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Pulmonology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 52 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1619066636
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatrics
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Scanlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scanlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Scanlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Scanlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Scanlin works at UMDNJ RWJ PEDIATRIC DERMATOLOGY in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Scanlin’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Scanlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scanlin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scanlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scanlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Thomas Scanlin, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.