Dr. Thomas Scanlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Scanlin, MD
Dr. Thomas Scanlin, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Scanlin works at
Dr. Scanlin's Office Locations
Umdnj Rwj Pediatric Dermatology89 French St Fl 4, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 288-9546
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scanlin?
Dr. Scanlin is very knowledgeable in his field of work. We met Dr Scanlin when our son was hospitalized in RWJ. Dr. Scanlin took the time to make the best decisions for our son reaching out to doctors and surgeons (in and outside RWJ). He spent time talking to surgeons, radiologist and other doctors to discuss our sons case. He was caring, compassionate and through in explaining the conditions both during and after the hospital stay. Our family is extremely grateful to Dr. Scanlin.
About Dr. Thomas Scanlin, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scanlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Scanlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scanlin.
