Dr. Thomas Scherer, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford.



Dr. Scherer works at ADVENTIST HEALTH CENTRAL VALLEY NETWORK in Hanford, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Umbilical Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.