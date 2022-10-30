Dr. Thomas Scherer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scherer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Scherer, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford.
Adventist Health Hanford115 Mall Dr, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 582-9000
Hanford Specialty MediCal Clinic1025 N Douty St, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 537-0252
Hanford Pavillion at Adventists Medical Center125 Mall Dr Ste 213, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 537-0310
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Hanford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- ODS Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Terrific. Without discussing my issue, I went to the best surgeon in town
About Dr. Thomas Scherer, DO
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix General Hospital, Az and Midwestern University Chicago
- Doctor's Hospital-Columbus, Ohio
- Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med
- Loyola University of Chicago
Dr. Scherer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scherer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scherer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scherer has seen patients for Gallstones, Umbilical Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scherer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Scherer speaks German and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Scherer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scherer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scherer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scherer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.