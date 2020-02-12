Overview of Dr. Thomas Schermerhorn, MD

Dr. Thomas Schermerhorn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, Munson Medical Center, Otsego Memorial Hospital and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Schermerhorn works at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.