Dr. Thomas Schiano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Schiano, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center|Mount Sinai Hospital|Temple U
Dr. Schiano works at
Locations
Recanati Miller Transplantation Institute5 E 98th St Fl 12, New York, NY 10029 Directions
The Valley Hospital Liver Center579 Franklin Tpke Ste 2, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Schiano since 2014 when he diagnosed me with PSC when nobody else had the answers. He has never been less than amazing during every visit. Whether in person or on Zoom, Dr. Schiano takes his time and makes you feel like you matter. Almost feels as if you are his only patient of the day. He is the kind of Doctor who makes you feel safe and that you are in good hands. I have never met a Doctor that has both his incredible medical knowledge, but also his bedside manner. Highly recommend him and his amazing team.
About Dr. Thomas Schiano, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center|Mount Sinai Hospital|Temple U
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Staten Island University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schiano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schiano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schiano using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schiano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schiano has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Cirrhosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schiano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiano.
