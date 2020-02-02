Dr. Thomas Schlueter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlueter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Schlueter, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Schlueter, MD
Dr. Thomas Schlueter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Door County Medical Center, HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Schlueter's Office Locations
Prevea Allouez Health Center1821 S Webster Ave Ste 103, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 436-1359
Prevea St. Mary's Health Center1860 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 436-1359
Hospital Affiliations
- Door County Medical Center
- HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schlueter and his staff were great! Helpful, competent and efficient. Procedure went very well. 36 hours later and no issues at all!
About Dr. Thomas Schlueter, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1992723233
Education & Certifications
- Bethesda Naval Hospital
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schlueter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schlueter accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schlueter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schlueter has seen patients for Urinary Hesitancy, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schlueter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlueter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlueter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlueter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlueter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.