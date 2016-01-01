Dr. Schnitzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas Schnitzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Schnitzer, MD
Dr. Thomas Schnitzer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Schnitzer's Office Locations
Ric345 E Superior St Fl 9, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 503-2315
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
About Dr. Thomas Schnitzer, MD
- Rheumatology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1588649461
Education & Certifications
- Mrc Rheumatology Unit (Uk)
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- Harvard Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
