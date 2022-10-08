Overview of Dr. Thomas Schomaker, DO

Dr. Thomas Schomaker, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Stevensville, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.



Dr. Schomaker works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Stevensville, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.