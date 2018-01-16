Dr. Thomas Schrattenholzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schrattenholzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Schrattenholzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Schrattenholzer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Schrattenholzer works at
Locations
Legacy Pain Management Centers - Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center1130 NW 22nd Ave Ste 345, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 413-7513
Advanced Gastroenterology PC2101 NE 139th St Ste 265, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (360) 487-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schrattenholzer is kind, courteous and generous with his sympathy. He is a very busy doctor so he cannot always be generous with his time. I have seen him for 5 years and in that time I have lost weight, become fit, and adopted a child. I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Thomas Schrattenholzer, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1003871807
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
