Dr. Thomas Schwaab, MD is an Urology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY HANNOVER.
Kaleida Health100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 845-8083Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Schwaab assisted in an abdominal surgery I had and removed a stent following the surgery. He was excellent and professional.
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, German
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY HANNOVER
- Urology
Dr. Schwaab has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwaab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwaab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwaab has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwaab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schwaab speaks German.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwaab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwaab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwaab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwaab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.