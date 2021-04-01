Dr. Thomas Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Schwartz, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Schwartz, MD
Dr. Thomas Schwartz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Eye Care Associates Of Sarasota1219 S East Ave Ste 105, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 313-3167Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schwartz is an incredible physician with a wonderful bedside manner during appointments as well as surgeries. He is generous with his time and never rushes through appointments. I recommend him at the highest level.
About Dr. Thomas Schwartz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- University Tex Med Br
- Va/Good Samaritan Hosps
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schwartz speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
