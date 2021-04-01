Overview of Dr. Thomas Schwartz, MD

Dr. Thomas Schwartz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at Eye Care Associates Of Sarasota in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.