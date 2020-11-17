Overview

Dr. Thomas Scileppi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Windsor, NY. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.



Dr. Scileppi works at Horizon Fam Med Grp Gstrntrlgy in New Windsor, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Esophageal Ulcer and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.