Dr. Thomas Scileppi, MD
Dr. Thomas Scileppi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Windsor, NY. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.
Horizon Fam Med Grp Gstrntrlgy277 Quassaick Ave, New Windsor, NY 12553 Directions (845) 565-5630
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
Dr. Schleppi is by far the best. He got me successfully clear of Hepititis C. He even returned my call one time when I was out of state and suffering from food poisoning!. Had two colonoscopies with him as well as one endoscopy. He is always compassionate, patient and supportive. I think the world of this man and I am just so happy that I am his patient.
- English, Chinese, Greek, Hebrew and Spanish
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
Dr. Scileppi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scileppi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scileppi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scileppi has seen patients for Heartburn, Esophageal Ulcer and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scileppi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Scileppi speaks Chinese, Greek, Hebrew and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Scileppi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scileppi.
