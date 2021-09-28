Dr. Thomas Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Scott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Scott, MD
Dr. Thomas Scott, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Heritage Valley Sewickley and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Scott's Office Locations
-
1
Pittsburgh Office420 E North Ave Ste 206, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-8850
-
2
Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Radiology Services12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (878) 332-4271Wednesday8:00am - 3:30pm
-
3
Allegheny Neurological Associates490 E North Ave Ste 500, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-8860
-
4
Alleghency Geneal Hospital320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-8870MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
5
George B. Goodman M. D. P. C.701 Broad St, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 359-8850
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 12 years ago here in Erie Pennsylvania by Dr. Leonard Leone.. I have never seen any images of my MRIs, until I met Dr. Scott last week.. I have always questioned having MS, (since nothing has changed in 12 years) always wondering if it was something else I was suffering from.. When I would question Dr. Leone I was always shut down.. I give all the praise, and respect to Dr. Scott for his honesty showing me my images, and going over the last 12 years of my life with me to indeed find out I was misdiagnosed..???? I do NOT have MS, 12 years of daily injections that I did NOT need..?? He travels to Erie once a month to see patients at Saint Vincent Hospital it was by faith I made an appointment with him, he’s a genuine passionate man.. I’ve been dealing with an arrogant DO for 12 years, it’s refreshing having a MD that specializes in multiple sclerosis care for me as Dr. Scott does..
About Dr. Thomas Scott, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1093717092
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
