Dr. Thomas Scott, MD

Neurology
3.3 (38)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Scott, MD

Dr. Thomas Scott, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Heritage Valley Sewickley and Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Scott works at Allegheny Neurological Assocs in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA and Sewickley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Scott's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pittsburgh Office
    420 E North Ave Ste 206, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 359-8850
  2. 2
    Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Radiology Services
    12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (878) 332-4271
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  3. 3
    Allegheny Neurological Associates
    490 E North Ave Ste 500, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 359-8860
  4. 4
    Alleghency Geneal Hospital
    320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 359-8870
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  5. 5
    George B. Goodman M. D. P. C.
    701 Broad St, Sewickley, PA 15143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 359-8850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny General Hospital
  • Heritage Valley Sewickley
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Sep 28, 2021
    I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 12 years ago here in Erie Pennsylvania by Dr. Leonard Leone.. I have never seen any images of my MRIs, until I met Dr. Scott last week.. I have always questioned having MS, (since nothing has changed in 12 years) always wondering if it was something else I was suffering from.. When I would question Dr. Leone I was always shut down.. I give all the praise, and respect to Dr. Scott for his honesty showing me my images, and going over the last 12 years of my life with me to indeed find out I was misdiagnosed..???? I do NOT have MS, 12 years of daily injections that I did NOT need..?? He travels to Erie once a month to see patients at Saint Vincent Hospital it was by faith I made an appointment with him, he’s a genuine passionate man.. I’ve been dealing with an arrogant DO for 12 years, it’s refreshing having a MD that specializes in multiple sclerosis care for me as Dr. Scott does..
    Paige Pierce — Sep 28, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Scott, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Scott, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093717092
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scott has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

