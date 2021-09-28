Overview of Dr. Thomas Scott, MD

Dr. Thomas Scott, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Heritage Valley Sewickley and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Scott works at Allegheny Neurological Assocs in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA and Sewickley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.