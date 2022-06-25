Dr. Thomas Scott I, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott I is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Scott I, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Scott I, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Castle, DE. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Locations
Anesthesia Services PA2 Reads Way Ste 201, New Castle, DE 19720 Directions (302) 709-4486
Falls Center Scott Integrated Pain Management3300 Henry Ave Ste 112, Philadelphia, PA 19129 Directions (215) 825-5979Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Scott Integrated Pain Management1601 Walnut St Ste 522, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions (215) 825-5979
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Hello I am a cross patient with a fractured back Dr Scott was the best pain Dr by far that I have ever been to
About Dr. Thomas Scott I, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, French
- 1306999289
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- University of Pennsylvania
- Harvard University
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott I accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott I has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott I speaks French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott I. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott I.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott I, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott I appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.