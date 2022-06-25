See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New Castle, DE
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Scott I, MD

Pain Medicine
4.9 (16)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Scott I, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Castle, DE. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Scott I works at ANESTHESIA SERVICES PA in New Castle, DE with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anesthesia Services PA
    2 Reads Way Ste 201, New Castle, DE 19720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 709-4486
  2. 2
    Falls Center Scott Integrated Pain Management
    3300 Henry Ave Ste 112, Philadelphia, PA 19129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 825-5979
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Scott Integrated Pain Management
    1601 Walnut St Ste 522, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 825-5979

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Neck Pain
Headache
Acute Postoperative Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Headache
Acute Postoperative Pain

Treatment frequency



Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Surgical Pain Management Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 25, 2022
    Hello I am a cross patient with a fractured back Dr Scott was the best pain Dr by far that I have ever been to
    Robert Solverstein — Jun 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Scott I, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Scott I, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306999289
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Scott I, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott I is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scott I has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott I. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott I.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott I, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott I appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

