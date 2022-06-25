Overview

Dr. Thomas Scott I, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Castle, DE. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Scott I works at ANESTHESIA SERVICES PA in New Castle, DE with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.