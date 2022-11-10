Dr. Thomas Scully, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scully is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Scully, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Scully, MD
Dr. Thomas Scully, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO.
Dr. Scully works at
Dr. Scully's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Specialists of St. Luke's111 Saint Lukes Center Dr Ste 24B, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (636) 685-7830
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scully?
Recently ran into excruciating pain and loss of most sleep pre-op. Was ttold to come into the office. Sarah Marie and Christine were calm, caring, and competent. I could not have gotten better care. Meanwhile Amber found a way to move my operation two weeks earlier. Fantastic crew
About Dr. Thomas Scully, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1285692608
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scully has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scully accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scully has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scully works at
Dr. Scully has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scully on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Scully. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scully.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scully, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scully appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.