Dr. Thomas Scully, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Scully, MD
Dr. Thomas Scully, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.
Northwest Medical Center6200 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 531-8967
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Scully has performed three operations on me, two on my neck and one on my back. He only recommended the neck surgery when my neurological symptoms worsened. He was patient and very competent. H squeezed me in for a visit and subsequent surgery when I had a SEVERE RUPTURED DISC in my back. It relieved a lot of the neurological symptoms and he prescribed physical therapy for strengthening and definitely listened to my issues.
About Dr. Thomas Scully, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University
- IU Health University
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
