Overview of Dr. Thomas Scully, MD

Dr. Thomas Scully, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Scully works at Arizona Oncology in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.