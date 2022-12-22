Dr. Searle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Searle, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Searle, MD
Dr. Thomas Searle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ABERDEEN / COLLEGE MEDICINE AND MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Searle's Office Locations
Pulmonary Associates of Saint Augustine300 Health Park Blvd Ste 3002, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 819-1500
Genesis WHC5 Boulder Rock Dr Ste D, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 246-2350
Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates of St. Augustine LLC700 Zeagler Dr Ste 3, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (386) 530-2380
Florida Woman Care LLC70 Turin Ter Ste 200, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 Directions (904) 819-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thomas Searle is a very kind and compassionate doctor. I felt relaxed from the time he entered the room. He listened to me and gave me excellent advice that I am grateful for. Thank you Dr. Searle.
About Dr. Thomas Searle, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ABERDEEN / COLLEGE MEDICINE AND MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Searle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Searle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Searle has seen patients for C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Searle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Searle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Searle.
