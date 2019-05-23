Overview of Dr. Thomas Sehlinger, MD

Dr. Thomas Sehlinger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health.



Dr. Sehlinger works at Growing Kids Pediatrics LLC in New Albany, IN with other offices in Scottsburg, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.