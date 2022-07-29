See All Otolaryngologists in Greenville, SC
Dr. Thomas Sellner, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.2 (24)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Sellner, DO

Dr. Thomas Sellner, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.

Dr. Sellner works at Foothills ENT in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sellner's Office Locations

    Foothills ENT
    2 Roper Corners Cir, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 234-7815
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Foothills ENT
    4200 E North St, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 234-7815

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Francis Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Otitis Media
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Otitis Media
Chronic Sinusitis

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 29, 2022
    Dr Sellner is the best, he saved my daughters life when no other doctor knew what was wrong with her they kept miss diagnosing her until Dr Sellner came in and right off knew what to do. That was 7 years ago and we won’t see or trust anyone else for her and for ourselves. So he is not just a fantastic dr he’s is a very caring person.
    About Dr. Thomas Sellner, DO

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891953956
    Education & Certifications

    • Millcreek Community Hospital
    • Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
    • GANNON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Sellner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sellner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sellner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sellner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sellner works at Foothills ENT in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Sellner’s profile.

    Dr. Sellner has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sellner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sellner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sellner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sellner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sellner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

