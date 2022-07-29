Dr. Thomas Sellner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sellner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Sellner, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Sellner, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Foothills ENT2 Roper Corners Cir, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 234-7815Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Foothills ENT4200 E North St, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 234-7815
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Sellner is the best, he saved my daughters life when no other doctor knew what was wrong with her they kept miss diagnosing her until Dr Sellner came in and right off knew what to do. That was 7 years ago and we won’t see or trust anyone else for her and for ourselves. So he is not just a fantastic dr he’s is a very caring person.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1891953956
- Millcreek Community Hospital
- Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
- GANNON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Sellner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sellner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sellner has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sellner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sellner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sellner.
