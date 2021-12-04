Overview of Dr. Thomas Serey, MD

Dr. Thomas Serey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.



Dr. Serey works at AnMed Health Urology in Anderson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.