Overview

Dr. Thomas Serio, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Serio works at MDVIP - Tallahassee, Florida in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.