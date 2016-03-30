Overview

Dr. Thomas Shaffrey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Branchburg, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pittsburgh and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Shaffrey works at Thomas Shaffrey, M.D. in Branchburg, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.