Overview of Dr. Thomas Shane, MD

Dr. Thomas Shane, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shane works at Retina Care Consultants in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.