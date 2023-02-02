Dr. Thomas Shane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Shane, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Shane, MD
Dr. Thomas Shane, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Shane works at
Dr. Shane's Office Locations
1
University Parkway2401 University Pkwy Ste 205, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (941) 351-1200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
South Sarasota3550 S Tamiami Trl Ste 201, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 351-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We had called around to MANY places when my daughter began seeing floaters and we needed to get seen. The receptionist was kind and attentive listening to our background. She gave clear directions on how to reach the office, which was very helpful because we just moved from out of state. Dr. Shane's office was a god send as every place we had attempted to get into would not see her due to her age or availability. The technician, Carlos, was so personable and kind easing her fears right off the bat. Dr Shane did a wonderful job with her explaining things and reassuring us that she could continue life as usual and what signs to watch for. So glad to have found a great retina specialist in the area!
About Dr. Thomas Shane, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1285826024
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shane has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shane has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Shane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.