Dr. Thomas Shannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Shannon, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Shannon, MD
Dr. Thomas Shannon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University - Hershey, PA and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Shannon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shannon's Office Locations
-
1
Keystone Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery3115 College Park Dr Ste 101, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (936) 226-6091
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shannon?
Best Doctor I have ever had, kind, caring and a great professional!
About Dr. Thomas Shannon, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1689781841
Education & Certifications
- The University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston, TX
- Pennsylvania State University - Hershey, PA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shannon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shannon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shannon works at
Dr. Shannon has seen patients for Bedsores and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shannon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Shannon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shannon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.