Overview of Dr. Thomas Sheeran, DMD

Dr. Thomas Sheeran, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They completed their residency with ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER



Dr. Sheeran works at Montco Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery T.P. Sheeran in Lansdale, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.