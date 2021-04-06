Overview

Dr. Thomas Shen, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Shen works at Allergy Asthma & Immunology Ctr in Leesburg, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis Due to Drugs , Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.