Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Sherman, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Sherman, MD
Dr. Thomas Sherman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Sherman works at
Dr. Sherman's Office Locations
Thomas G. Sherman MD Inc.3900 Sunforest Ct Ste 200, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 475-8625
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is has been proactive in my care for 8 years now. I can talk to him and he understands. He continues to help me be the good person I am today.
About Dr. Thomas Sherman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1790760163
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherman works at
Dr. Sherman has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
