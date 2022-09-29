Overview of Dr. Thomas Shoaf, MD

Dr. Thomas Shoaf, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Shoaf works at Hope Speaks in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.