Dr. Thomas Shoaf, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (73)
Map Pin Small Richardson, TX
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Shoaf, MD

Dr. Thomas Shoaf, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Shoaf works at Hope Speaks in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shoaf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Minirth Clinic PA
    1200 E Collins Blvd Ste 300, Richardson, TX 75081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 669-1733

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Sep 29, 2022
    I've been a patient of Dr Shoaf for over 6 years. I met him at my son's appointment after Dr Shoaf took over the practice after Dr Minirth died. I was a bit apprehensive because Dr Minirth had been so great & was knowledgeable with many, many years of experience, but Dr Shoaf did not disappoint. He's very thorough and does not rush through an appointment. He doesn't use a cookie-cutter approach and doesn't throw the same medication at a particular diagnosis but prescribes what works best for an individual patient. You can see the wheels turning in his head as he analyzes everything before making a diagnosis or prescribing medication. I have recommended him to many people & have been surprised when I run into 1 or 2 of them at his office. I would gladly wait all day if it meant that I got to see him. The nurses that we've seen are great, too, but my family's favorite is Marla. She knows us well & can tell if something is "off" with any of us. I cannot imagine not being able to see him.
    CharmingWarriorWife — Sep 29, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Shoaf, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Shoaf, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396031027
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Shoaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shoaf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shoaf accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Shoaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shoaf has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shoaf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoaf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoaf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shoaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shoaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

