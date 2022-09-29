Dr. Thomas Shoaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Shoaf, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Shoaf, MD
Dr. Thomas Shoaf, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Shoaf works at
Dr. Shoaf's Office Locations
Minirth Clinic PA1200 E Collins Blvd Ste 300, Richardson, TX 75081 Directions (972) 669-1733
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr Shoaf for over 6 years. I met him at my son's appointment after Dr Shoaf took over the practice after Dr Minirth died. I was a bit apprehensive because Dr Minirth had been so great & was knowledgeable with many, many years of experience, but Dr Shoaf did not disappoint. He's very thorough and does not rush through an appointment. He doesn't use a cookie-cutter approach and doesn't throw the same medication at a particular diagnosis but prescribes what works best for an individual patient. You can see the wheels turning in his head as he analyzes everything before making a diagnosis or prescribing medication. I have recommended him to many people & have been surprised when I run into 1 or 2 of them at his office. I would gladly wait all day if it meant that I got to see him. The nurses that we've seen are great, too, but my family's favorite is Marla. She knows us well & can tell if something is "off" with any of us. I cannot imagine not being able to see him.
About Dr. Thomas Shoaf, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1396031027
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shoaf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shoaf accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shoaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shoaf has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shoaf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoaf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoaf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shoaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shoaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.