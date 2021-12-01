Overview of Dr. Thomas Sholes, MD

Dr. Thomas Sholes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Antigua College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Sholes works at The Sholes Center for Women's Health Athens Georgia in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.