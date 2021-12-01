Dr. Thomas Sholes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sholes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Sholes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Sholes, MD
Dr. Thomas Sholes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Antigua College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Sholes works at
Dr. Sholes' Office Locations
-
1
Sholes Center for Womens Health1000 Hawthorne Ave Ste K, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 286-8692
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sholes?
Every visit was very pleasant and it feels like they really care about you and your baby. No long wait times and excellent customer service.
About Dr. Thomas Sholes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1982990966
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- American University Of Antigua College Of Medicine
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sholes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sholes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sholes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sholes works at
Dr. Sholes has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sholes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sholes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sholes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sholes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sholes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.