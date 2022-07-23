Dr. Thomas Shook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Shook, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Shook, MD
Dr. Thomas Shook, MD is an Urology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Shook works at
Dr. Shook's Office Locations
Urological Associates of Savannah, PC230 E Derenne Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 790-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have been a patient of Dr Shook for over 8 years. He is professional, takes time to explain and answer questions. Willing to consider patient input on options. Trust his advice. On the negative side, tough to get appointments, long waits and follow up on test results from his support staff is poor (3 weeks or longer not unusual). Have to persistent in following up to get the info (in one case, told to call mri provider myself when nurse claimed she never received report after 4 weeks. Provider confirmed to me the report was sent same day as mri and then sent again at my request). The website, even though updated, is fairly useless. I would recommend the doctor but the practice and support staff are not too impressive.
About Dr. Thomas Shook, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1093896524
Education & Certifications
- Med University SC
- University Ky College Med
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
Dr. Shook has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shook works at
Dr. Shook has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Shook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.