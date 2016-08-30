Dr. Siler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Siler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Siler, MD
Dr. Thomas Siler, MD is a Pulmonologist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Siler works at
Dr. Siler's Office Locations
Midwest Chest Consultants, PC330 1st Capitol Dr, Saint Charles, MO 63301 Directions (636) 946-1650
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When I first saw Dr Siler, my lungs were in pretty bad shape, he put me on a medication that quickly turned my life around, now I have very little problems. The problems I have now are ones that no doctor can improve. They are the results of having smoked for over 50 years. Thank you Dr. Siler, I feel that I owe my life to you.
About Dr. Thomas Siler, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1881633931
Education & Certifications
- St Louis U Med Ctr
- University Kans Med Center
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- University of Kansas / Main Campus
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Siler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siler works at
Dr. Siler has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Siler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siler.
