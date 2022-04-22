Overview

Dr. Thomas Singer, DO is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Singer works at Cambio Dermatology - Cape Coral in Cape Coral, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

