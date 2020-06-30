Dr. Thomas Sisk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sisk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Sisk, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Sisk, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Finleyville, PA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Penn Highlands Mon Valley.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6108 Brownsville Road Ext Ste 204, Finleyville, PA 15332 Directions (724) 782-0732
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn Highlands Mon Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
To everyone asking where he is now, he works at Mon Vale health practices and has a practice in finleyville. He is my PCP currently, and I couldn't be any happier!
About Dr. Thomas Sisk, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1710985932
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sisk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sisk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sisk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sisk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sisk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sisk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sisk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.