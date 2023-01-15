Dr. Thomas Suits, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suits is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Suits, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Suits, MD
Dr. Thomas Suits, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Suits' Office Locations
Dr Thomas C. Suits MD PA401 SE Osceola St Ste 200, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 220-9871
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Suits saved my life by discovering growth of cancer cells in my bladder, removed them and gave me preventive treatment to prevent future growth. He is very patient, listens carefully and is accessible 24/7 in emergencies. Very highly recommended.
About Dr. Thomas Suits, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1629047030
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suits has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suits accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suits has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suits has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suits on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Suits. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suits.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suits, there are benefits to both methods.