Overview of Dr. Thomas Skalley, MD

Dr. Thomas Skalley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.



Dr. Skalley works at Everett Clinic Orthopedics in Everett, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.