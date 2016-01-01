Dr. Thomas Skalley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skalley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Skalley, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Skalley, MD
Dr. Thomas Skalley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
Dr. Skalley's Office Locations
The Everett Clinic3927 Rucker Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 339-5447Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Skalley, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1336245976
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Dr. Skalley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skalley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skalley has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skalley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Skalley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skalley.
