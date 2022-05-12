Overview

Dr. Thomas Skelton, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.



Dr. Skelton works at Carolinaeast Surgical Specialist in New Bern, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.